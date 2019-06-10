Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Planescape Torment, Dungeon Survival, more

- Jun. 10th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Dungeon Survival, My Geography, 911 Operator, Planescape: Torment, A Normal Lost Phone and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $5) 

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PUSHY: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom New Lands: FREE (Reg. $15) | via Epic Games

