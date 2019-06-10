Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $20, Division 2 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, the massive E3 2019 sale is now upon us. All of the rock-bottom hardware deals and more are right here including up to $200 off consoles, PS Plus and much more. Best Buy is now offering Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one has never dropped below $30 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. By the way, be sure check out the brand new LEGO expansion from the Microsoft E3 2019 showcase. Most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, The Division 2, Team Sonic Racing, Spider-Man, God of War, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Madden NFL 19/FIFA 19 Bundle $15 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
