Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 $20, Division 2 $30, more

- Jun. 10th 2019 9:32 am ET

In today’s best game deals, the massive E3 2019 sale is now upon us. All of the rock-bottom hardware deals and more are right here including up to $200 off consoles, PS Plus and much more. Best Buy is now offering Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one has never dropped below $30 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. By the way, be sure check out the brand new LEGO expansion from the Microsoft E3 2019 showcase. Most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, The Division 2, Team Sonic Racing, Spider-Man, God of War, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and many more. 

More game/console deals:

Xbox E3 2019 details next-gen console, new hardware, and fresh Minecraft title

Bethesda E3 2019: Fallout Battle Royale, GhostWire Tokyo, DOOM, more

EA E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi gameplay, Apex Legends Battle Charge, FIFA 20, more

PlayStation/Xbox E3 2019 sale now live: $200 off consoles, PS Plus $40, more

Summer Xbox Sale now live with hundreds of digital game deals

