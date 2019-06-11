Amazon takes up to $101 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, cellular models included

Amazon is currently taking up to $101 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad. Not only are the Wi-Fi models on sale, but we’re also seeing the same discount offered on cellular configurations as well. This is the biggest discount we’ve see at Amazon by $1, but most models are a match of our previous 2019 mentions. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $11 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

iOS

