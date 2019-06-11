Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: DRAGON QUEST VIII, Cubasis 2, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Cloud Outliner Pro, DRAGON QUEST VIII, Cubasis 2, R.B.I. Baseball 19, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Goodak Edit, Be Focused Pro and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft – PaperChibi Avatar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42.50, Sekiro $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 30 Days Whole: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!