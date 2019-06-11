Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42.50, Sekiro $40, more

- Jun. 11th 2019 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, the massive E3 2019 sale continues with huge price drops on consoles, PS Plus and much more. Altatac via Rakuten is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $42.50 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Today’s deal is slightly below the $45 Amazon sale price we have seen recently and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. All of the best E3 2019 game deals still live are down below including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, The Division 2, Spider-Man, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and many more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Square Enix E3 2019: Marvel’s Avengers reveal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, more

Ubisoft E3 2019: Watch Dogs Legion, UPlay+, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, more

Xbox E3 2019 details next-gen console, new hardware, and fresh Minecraft title

Bethesda E3 2019: Fallout Battle Royale, GhostWire Tokyo, DOOM, more

EA E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi gameplay, Apex Legends Battle Charge, FIFA 20, more

PlayStation/Xbox E3 2019 sale now live: $200 off consoles, PS Plus $40, more

Summer Xbox Sale now live with hundreds of digital game deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
Rakuten

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard