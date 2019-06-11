Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42.50, Sekiro $40, more

In today’s best game deals, the massive E3 2019 sale continues with huge price drops on consoles, PS Plus and much more. Altatac via Rakuten is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $42.50 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Today’s deal is slightly below the $45 Amazon sale price we have seen recently and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. All of the best E3 2019 game deals still live are down below including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, The Division 2, Spider-Man, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
