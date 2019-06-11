Much like iPad, Apple is very much ahead of its competitors when it comes to wearable technology. The Apple Watch Series 4 showcases the company’s strong health push thanks to its ability to offer over-the-counter ECG readings. About eight months after its debut, Huami’s new Amazfit Verge 2 is here to take it on with a much more compelling price tag.

Impressive design, competitive specs

The Amazfit Verge is a smartwatch that we’ve covered several times over the last year. Initially for its release, then shortly thereafter when it received a free software update that put Alexa on wearer’s wrists. A move that arguably conveys to customers that like Apple, Huami is committed to delivering meaningful updates to its customers.

As is the case with every brand, not all updates are free of charge. The Amazfit Verge 2 is a completely new piece of hardware that delivers top-tier features rarely seen outside of Apple Watch. With ECG reading and eSIM support, folks outside of the Apple ecosystem now an highly-capable option to consider.

Like the original Verge, the second generation sports a circular watch face. This more traditional style will sport a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2500 series processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of storage.

A built-in GPS module enables automatic tracking of ten different types of activity that include walking, running, cycling, and more. With a projected battery life of 28 hours, users should be able to get at least one full day of use. While we don’t have a full list of available styles, Huami will offer silicone, leather, and Avenger’s Limited Edition models.

Pricing and availability

The Amazfit Verge 2 will be available at several price points. The standard edition will cost 999 yuan (about $145), the Limited Edition Avenger’s offering will be priced at 1499 yuan (roughly $215), and the ECG version is 1299 yuan (around $185).

Pre-orders for the standard edition began in China today, with availability of the rest of its line-up scheduled to take place sometime in July. It is unclear if the Amazfit Verge 2 will make its way to the US, but it does seem quite likely as the first generation Verge has been available on Amazon for quite some time.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering that the first Verge launched roughly seven months ago, it’s quite impressive that Huami has been able to churn out a such feature-heavy follow-up in this short amount of time. While it’s clearly meant to go head-to-head with Apple Watch, it’s yet to be determined if the capabilities can truly and reliably compete.

Even if its not perfect, the Amazfit Verge 2 is poised to gain a fair amount of marketshare thanks to its budget-friendly price tag. If it makes its way to the US and keeps it starting price of $145, Verge 2 will shave over 60% off the list price of Apple Watch Series 4.

