Monoprice’s Outdoor HDTV Antenna drops to $20 + has an 80-mile range (20% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Foldable Long Range HD8 Outdoor HDTV Antenna for $19.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen. It’s also a new all-time low. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 80 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. And thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted outside. Over 110 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 50% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Monoprice HD8 Outdoor HDTV Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 80 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or antenna mast. Antenna is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant. It includes hardware for mounting to a pole or antenna mast. Maximum Reception Range: 80 miles (128 km) and the UHF Frequency Range is 470 ~ 862 MHz.

