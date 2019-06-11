Monoprice’s Outdoor HDTV Antenna drops to $20 + has an 80-mile range (20% off)

- Jun. 11th 2019 11:11 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Foldable Long Range HD8 Outdoor HDTV Antenna for $19.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen. It’s also a new all-time low. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 80 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. And thanks to its weather-resistant design, it can be mounted outside. Over 110 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to save some more should consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 50% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Monoprice HD8 Outdoor HDTV Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 80 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or antenna mast.

Antenna is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant. It includes hardware for mounting to a pole or antenna mast. Maximum Reception Range: 80 miles (128 km) and the UHF Frequency Range is 470 ~ 862 MHz.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go