Nyko, one of the world’s most well-known console gaming accessory manufacturers, just released a number of new items for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You’ll find a new Sound Pad to give you sound effects when communicating with other gamers online, a mini wireless controller for Switch, and my personal favorite, the Nyko Retro Core Controller, which brings GameCube-styling to Nintendo’s latest console.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One get custom audio w/ the Nyko Sound Pad

Communicating online while gaming is kinda boring. You only have your voice, and that’s it. Well, unless you’re on PC, streaming, or have an elaborate setup. The Nyko Sound Pad changes the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, though. It’s a small sound effects controller that attaches to your console controller to give you a unique way to communicate in online games or party chats. With the Nyko Sound Pad, you can send fun sound effects over your voice simply with the press of a button.

There are 11 individual buttons, each preset with a fun sound effect and a cancellation button that instantly stops the playback of any sound. You can even program each button to a custom audio function, and it connects conveniently through your controller’s 3.5mm audio port. There’s even a headset passthrough so you can plug your cans into the Nyko Sound Pad for easy use. You’ll also find a dedicated volume control so you can adjust the loudness of the sound effects.

The Nyko Sound Pad will be available in Fall 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at $24.99

Nintendo Switch gains some new Nyko retro and wireless controllers

Nyko launched a few new controllers for the Switch at E3 2019. Leading the way is the Mini Wireless Core Controller, a compact version of the company’s Wireless Core Controller. You’ll also find some enhancements to last year’s model. The small-scale controller is easy to transport in a backpack for on-the-go gaming sessions, and the built-in 3.5mm headset jack means you can easily use headphones with your Switch.

The Nyko Mini Wireless Core Controller will be available in Fall 2019 at $29.99

The Retro Core Controller brings back tome nostalgic vibes. The GameCube was my first “next-gen” console when it came out many years ago, and some of my favorite gaming memories are from that era. I absolutely loved it, and the controller was a unique one for sure. The Retro Core Controller is a full-sized gamepad that allows you to relive years-gone-past on your brand-new Nintendo Switch. It’s wired, so you’ll be tied down, but it’ll make gaming sessions so much more fun.

The Nyko Retro Core Controller is available now for $19.99

