Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 128GB gets first price drop to new all-time low at $288

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $287.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as direct from Samsung for $2 more. Saving you $42 from the going rate, today’s offer is not only one of the first price drops we’ve seen, but a new all-time low. Based around a 10.1-inch display, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A tablet features dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, 10 hours of battery life and more. Even though this version includes 128GB of storage, you can expand that up to 512GB thanks to an microSD card slot. Having just launched at the end of April, so far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer just to bring your own storage, settle for the 32GB version of Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy Tab A. At $230, you’ll save $58 compared to today’s deal. Then if you want to expand storage down the road, you can utilize a microSD card to make up the difference between the 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Stream media with this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet. Dolby Atmos technology delivers surround sound, and the Full HD display ensures a crisp, clear picture. The 128GB of internal memory provide adequate storage for music and video. This long-lasting Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet has a 10-hour battery life, and microSD support provides up to 512GB of storage.

