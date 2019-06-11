Mesh coverage awaits with TP-Link’s 802.11ac Router 2-Pack at $100 (Save $70)

- Jun. 11th 2019 8:34 am ET

B&H is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Two-Pack for $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While it’s currently selling for $170 at B&H, that’s good for a $36 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches the all-time low there. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 5,500 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mbps network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology and more. Each of the two included routers also have two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility expand your wired network as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 860 customers.

Those looking to upgrade their existing Wi-Fi network instead of simply replacing it can opt for the Linksys Amplify 802.11ac Gigabit Range Extender. At $60, it brings many of the Deco M5’s features like multi-user enhancements, up to 1,200Mbps speeds and more to your network. 

And don’t forget that we’re still noting some eye-catching deals on NETGEAR’s $38 Gigabit 5-Port 55W PoE Switch at an Amazon low (Reg. $50), plus other savings.

TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Router features:

This Deco M5 Wi-Fi System supports the 802.11ac Wi-Fi network standard and operates on both the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequencies, supporting wireless data transfer rates of up to 1300 Mbps. In addition to enhanced Wi-Fi speeds, this system also supports multi-user MIMO technology, giving users dedicated pathways to access the network, which helps eliminate bottlenecks within the router. Along with enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, each unit within the Deco M5 system comes equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, offering a wired alternative when connecting to the network.

