Ditch the TV speakers for Anker’s Soundcore Infini Soundbar at $68

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Infini 2.1-Ch. 35-inch Soundbar for $67.99 shipped. Regularly $80 or more, this is the best price we’ve tracked to date on this budget-friendly home theater system. Skip the high price tag of a Sonos system; instead opt for Anker’s Soundcore lineup with this 35-inch soundbar. With ample connectivity options, you’ll have your system up and running in no time, including optical, digital, or coaxial, plus AUX and Bluetooth. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

It’s always a good idea to pick up some extra cables any time you’re outfitting a new home theater space. If you’re going the optical route, consider grabbing Amazon’s in-house Toslink cables for around $5. You won’t break the bank here with those pricey cables at Best Buy, and it’s always good to have a few extra laying around.

Anker Soundcore Infini features:

Immersive sound: The integrated 2.1 Channel build is optimized to fill your home with 103 dB of rich Surround sound.

Huge hit of bass: two built-in subwoofers and bass ports produce low frequencies that are further intensified by our exclusive bassup technology in music mode.

Stunning clarity: dialogue mode utilizes infini’s Dual tweeters and our advanced DSP technology to put crystal-clear voices center stage.

Flexible placement: extended 35″ Design is optimized to deliver the same stunning sound whether wall-mounted or placed in flat under your TV.

Convenient input options: connect via optical, digital, or coaxial inputs. Alternatively, use AUX cable or Bluetooth streaming to Link to more devices. Use the remote control to easily control the soundbar.

