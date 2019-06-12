Banana Republic Factory cuts an extra 30% off all clearance w/ deals from $8

Today only, Banana Republic Factory offers an extra 30% off all sale items with code CLEARANCE at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The 10-inch Aiden Slim Fit Shorts for men will be a staple in your wardrobe for summer. Originally priced at $57, during the sale you can find them for just $15. These shorts are versatile to dress up or down, feature a modern length and are made with cotton for comfort. Also, pair these shorts with the Vintage Solid Polo Shirt that’s also on sale for $17, for a stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

