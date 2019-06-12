Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Safety Photo+Video, Paul Pixel, more

- Jun. 12th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Even Monsters Get Sick, Safety Photo+Video, Paul Pixel – The Awakening, Beholder, Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hands-On Equations 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice Dictation – Speechy: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Division 2 $29.50, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft – PaperChibi Avatar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10) 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard