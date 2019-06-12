Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Safety Photo+Video, Paul Pixel, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Even Monsters Get Sick, Safety Photo+Video, Paul Pixel – The Awakening, Beholder, Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Even Monsters Get Sick: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hands-On Equations 1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Paul Pixel – The Awakening: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice Dictation – Speechy: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Papercraft – PaperChibi Avatar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $24 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

