Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Division 2 $29.50, more

While the major showcase events are now behind us, E3 2019 will run through the end of Thursday. And there are still loads of gaming deals to be had. After Nintendo launched its big E3 eShop sale yesterday afternoon, Amazon has now matched many of those deals. Titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are all down at $39.99 in digital form. Regularly $60, these are matching some of the best deals we have tracked. And there’s a whole lot more where those came from right here. All of the best E3 2019 game deals still live are down below including Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, The Division 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Days Gone, MLB The Show 19 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more
Square Enix E3 2019: Marvel’s Avengers reveal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, more
Ubisoft E3 2019: Watch Dogs Legion, UPlay+, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, more
Xbox E3 2019 details next-gen console, new hardware, and fresh Minecraft title
Bethesda E3 2019: Fallout Battle Royale, GhostWire Tokyo, DOOM, more
EA E3 2019: Star Wars Jedi gameplay, Apex Legends Battle Charge, FIFA 20, more
PlayStation/Xbox E3 2019 sale now live: $200 off consoles, PS Plus $40, more
Summer Xbox Sale now live with hundreds of digital game deals
