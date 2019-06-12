Amazon is currently offering the LG 34GK950G-B 34-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor for $775 shipped. While you’ll typically pay nearly $1,200 for the monitor at retailers like B&H, today’s offer cuts 35% off the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. As one of LG’s latest monitors, the UltraGear display comes packed with high-end functionality to correspond with its price tag. For starters, you’re looking at a 1440p panel rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, staples like NVIDIA G-SYNC and game-specific preferences are included as well. Plus, the display features 93% DCI-P3 color gamut reproduction and includes HDMI and DisplayPort inputs as well as three USB 3.0 ports. Sphero LED lighting on the back rounds out the notable inclusions. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional high-end gaming monitor deals and more from $130.

We also spotted LG’s 34UC89G-B 34-inch Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor on sale for $545.99 shipped at Amazon. Typically selling for $700 or so these days, today’s offer takes off $154 and drops the display to one of its best prices yet. For comparison, today’s discount comes within $7 of the Amazon all-time low. Compared to the UltraGear monitor deal from above, this high-end model features 144Hz refresh rate and a notable Crosshair feature; an inclusion that enhances firing accuracy in first-person shooter games. With 120 gamers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

On the more affordable side of things, Amazon is also offering the Samsung LC24F396FHNXZA 23.5-inch Curved Monitor at a new all-time low. Right now you can bring it home for $129.99 shipped, saving you $20 from the going rate. Today’s offer is still one of the first we’ve seen, and brings it to the best price so far. Nearly 100 customers have left a review, giving this display a rating of 4.4/5 stars.

To complete your package, use your savings to pick up an additional HDMI cable at Amazon. And if you’ll be looking to pair either of the monitors with a MacBook, then a USB-C to HDMI cable will be a better fit. Don’t forget to check out our other notable PC gaming deals for additional peripherals to go alongside either of today’s high-end gaming monitor deals.

LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor features:

The UltraGear 34GK950G-B 34″ 21:9 Curved G-Sync IPS Gaming Monitor from LG features multiple design and hardware choices aimed for gamers. Its 34″ ultra-wide screen offers a large viewing area and is curved to wrap around your field-of-view, placing you right in the middle of the action. Specs-wise, it has a 3440 x 1440 QHD resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 400 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 1.07 billion colors. Other gaming-focused specs include a 5 ms (GtG) or 1 ms (MBR) response time and NVIDIA G-Sync technology. For your convenience, it also has a built-in two-port USB 3.0 Type-A hub. It’s a notable options in our high-end gaming monitor deals.

