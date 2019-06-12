Track activity + notifications w/ Huawei’s Band 3e, priced from $17 (Reg. $30)

B&H is offering the Huawei Band 3e Smart Fitness Activity Tracker in Pink for $16.99 shipped. The Black version is $22.99 at Amazon. Regularly $30, today’s deal is between 25-45% off the typical rate and the best offer we can find. This budget-friendly wearable works with Android and iOS devices, sports 50 meter water resistance, and can display call and text notifications. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned and more. Ratings are still rolling in, but Huawei’s other wearables are well-rated.

If you’re fine with a third-party band, pair the pink offering with this $8 black strap to always have a backup on-hand. Swapping is easy, with only one button press required for removal.

Huawei Band 3e features:

Wrist Mode Activity Tracking

Tracks Steps, Distance, Calories & More

Water Resistant up to 50m

Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity

Displays Call and Text Notifications

