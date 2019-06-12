Linen is a huge trend for men this summer and it’s a great fabric to help you stay cool in the heat. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of shorts, a shirt, blazer or dress pants, we’re helping you find the best linen pieces this summer. Plus, linen is a great material that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below to find our favorites with prices starting from just $27.

Casual Linen Bottoms

Linen shorts are a must-have in the summer because of its lightweight fabric. One of our favorite options is the 9-Inch Gramercy Linen Shorts that are priced at $30. These shorts come in an array of different color options and its modern length is very fashionable. It also features two back buttoned and large slant pockets for small items such as your keys.

Versatile Linen Tops

A linen top is an essential for warm weather an Old Navy’s Slim Fit Short-Sleeve Button-down Top is a great choice. This shirt is just $27 and comes in a number of color options. It would look great with jeans, dress pants, or shorts alike too. Better yet, if you’re looking for a long-sleeve alternative it also comes in four colors and is priced at $32.

Another great linen choice for men is the Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cotton Linen Polo Shirt. It features a budget-friendly price of $44 and originally it was priced at $99. This will give you a polished look, no matter what bottoms you pair with it and this shirt comes in three color options. Plus, it features sweat-wicking material to help keep you cool throughout the day.

Linen Wedding Guest Attire

Finally, if you have an event this summer, the J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Linen Suit Jacket is a great option. J.Crew quoted that, “Introduced in 2017, our Ludlow unstructured suit has become a customer favorite”. This suit jacket is lightweight, versatile to dress up or down and unpadded for a comfortable feel. It also includes a two button closure and pockets for convenience. I also love the light blue shade of the jacket that’s perfect for summer. However, it does come with a steep price tag of $168.

A less expensive alternative is the Tasso Elba Men’s 100% Linen Blazer at Macy’s. This jacket looks very similar and is priced at just $60. Plus, it comes in several color options.

Which linen piece for men was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s Slip-on Sneakers under $50.

