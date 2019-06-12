If you’ve ever found yourself needing power when on-the-go, you likely picked up a portable battery to keep your devices charged. Though this works great for iPhone or iPad, keeping larger things powered, like a MacBook or even a projector, just isn’t as easy. Though portable power stations exist, not many are actually portable. In comes Renogy’s Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station to save the day. Offering a built-in AC port to power your MacBook or other larger devices, you’ll also get a USB-C input/output port, microUSB input, and USB-A output.

Renogy’s Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station has it all

The thing with portable power stations is normally the better features are only available in a larger size. You either get a small and portable USB-only battery or a large and bulky option that offers AC plugs. The Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station gives you both of those in one small package, about the size of a soda can.

Sporting a 27000mAh capacity, you’ll be able to charge just about anything when you’re on-the-go. This is enough power to give your iPhone or iPad a boost, and the 100W AC outlet lets you easily top off your MacBook too. You can even run small home appliances with the built-in AC outlet, like coffee makers, blenders, and the like.

Power your MacBook when on-the-go

The biggest thing that I love about the 100W AC output is that it can easily power the MacBook Pro. I have a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and keeping it charged when on-the-go is never easy. Most USB-C-based portable batteries only have up to 45W (or some a 60W) output if you’re lucky, and I need more than that to charge when doing heavy processing tasks at work. With a 100W AC output, you have more than enough power to feed the 87W USB-C power brick the MacBook Pro comes with, meaning that there are no issues with keeping your laptop going during intensive tasks. This will even keep your MacBook Pro powered when doing things like video editing, which is something not many small battery packs can offer.

Enough capacity to keep all of your devices powered

The Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station has enough capacity to charge your devices multiple times. According to Renogy’s tests, you’ll get about 6-9 charges on a smartphone, 2–3 on an iPad, and 1-2 on a laptop. Obviously, actual recharge numbers vary greatly depending on what device you’re recharging (an iPad mini takes less power than a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, for example.) But, regardless, you’ll be able to recharge your devices simply and easily while on-the-go.

Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station pricing and availability

The Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station is available starting today for $159.99 direct from Renogy (though it’s on sale for the next few days at $139.99), or for $149.99 at Amazon. It’s up to you where you pick it up, but either way, you can start enjoying the Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station in time for summer vacations.

9to5Toys’ take

This battery is perfect for many use cases. From road trips to camping in the woods, it’ll let you easily power your home devices while on-the-go. I really like that it can be recharged over microUSB and USB-C, so if the USB-C port is taken up for charging my iPad, I can still plug the battery in to keep it powered.

