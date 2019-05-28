With its Amazon best-seller Explorer 160, Jackery is a well-known name in portable power stations or outdoor gear. The Explorer 240 brings 240Wh of battery life matched with a nice selection of power output options at $250. Check out the video below for a hands-on review and more.

Features

Like most power stations, the Explorer 240 is aimed at campers, tailgaters, and emergency preparation. The variety of power outputs should meet any of these scenarios. A 12V car outlet, two USB plugs and a 110V AC round out the options on the 240. If you plan on charging devices with USB-C often, like a Nintendo Switch or newer MacBook Pro, you may want to look at a different station like the Jackery Explorer 160 or Anker Powerhouse 200 with dedicated USB-C ports. But the Explorer 240 works just fine for these as well with an AC wall adapter.

The LCD screen is easy to read, and I love that it shows how much draw is coming in and going out. The on/off buttons next to each power output help to denote what is drawing power.

At 6-pounds, the Explorer 240 is easy to throw in the back of a vehicle when going on a trip. The large handle makes it easy to move but also makes the overall package bigger than some competitors.

Another nice thing about the Explorer is that you can charge it with a solar panel to extend battery life off the grid. Jackery sells its own solar panels in power ranges from 50W to 100W, but you can also use other brands like these from Rockpals.

Jackery Explorer 240 Video

Explorer 240 In Use

For me, having a power station like the Explorer 240 is always great when on a shoot. You never know when you might need a little extra juice. I typically shoot on a Sony a7sii which has a notoriously short battery life. It’s also great for recharging drone batteries while away from a power source. I used it to charge up a battery for my Mavic Pro that I wasn’t expecting to need and it took about 20% of charge from the Explorer 240.

I also try to work on my laptop when going on road trips, so being able to plug in my MacBook Pro while in the car and get a few extra hours of productivity is easy with the Explorer 240.

According to Jackery, with 240Wh of battery you can expect to charge an iPhone XS 17.5 times and MacBook Pro 3-4 times. These portable power stations are also a great choice for those who use a CPAP machine when sleeping and want to take it with them camping. Charging my iPhone 8 took 2-4% off of the station so that seems pretty accurate in my experience.

To get from zero back to a full charge on wall power took me about 7.5 hours. With solar, Jackery claims 10 hours of full sun to top it off.

A fan does kick in when there is a large power draw – so it’s not silent, but in my experience it didn’t last long and wasn’t too distracting. But if you’re in a situation where you need absolute silence (like a production set) – it’s something to be mindful of.

Conclusion

At $250, the Jackery Explorer 240 offers great features for the price. It doesn’t have USB C like some of the other power stations out there, but with 12V, two USB A plugs and a 110V AC outlet, it can power most anything you need. These are always handy have around. If the price is a bit too much, check out their smaller Amazon best seller, the Explorer 160, which is available for $140.

