Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Docking Station has room for 2 hard drives at $25 (2019 low)

Amazon offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 Dual Bay External Hard Drive Docking Station for $25.33 shipped. Normally selling for slightly over $30, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in nearly two years and comes within less than $1 of the all-time low. Sabrent’s dock supports two 2.5- or 3.5-inch hard drives and up to 20TB of total storage. Thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity, you’ll be able to transfer files at up to 480MBps, making this a notable way to turn old external hard drives into speedy storage for your Mac. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 270 customers.

Ditching the multi-drive design allows you to save even more compared to today’s deal. Alternatively, StarTech’s best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA Cable is a solid option for pulling data off of drives at under $9. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 5,200 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Sabrent USB 3.0 2-Bay Hard Drive Dock features:

Supports Standard Desktop 2.5″/3.5″ SATA Hard Drives or SSD

Supports hard drives up to 10TB.

Plug and play, no drivers needed.

Reverse compatible with USB 1.1 & USB 2.0.

Supports Transfer Speeds up to 5Gbps (USB 3.0),480Mbps (USB 2.0), 12Mbps (USB 1.1)

