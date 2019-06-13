Enjoy all-day battery life on Samsung’s $450 Chromebook Plus V2 ($149 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 for $449.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $599, that takes nearly $150 off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Based around an Intel M3 processor, this Chromebook touts 4GB of RAM and 64GB of SSD storage. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display that pairs with an included pen for more precise interactions. Plus with up to nine hours of battery life, Samsung’s Chromebook is ready for all-day work. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more entry-level option will be right at home with Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 at $146.50. You’ll be giving up the larger display with stylus support, ditching the 64GB of storage for 16GB and halving the built-in RAM. But at nearly 70% less, this budget-friendly Chomebook. is a great way to save while still bringing work with you on-the-go.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

S amsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and fast Intel Core m3 processor. At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus (V2) is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing.

