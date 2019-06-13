Sony’s True Wireless Earbuds feature noise cancellation at $148 (2019 low)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Noice Cancelling In-Ear Sport Headphones in a variety of colors for $148 shipped. More of a Best Buy fan? You’ll find it there for $2 more. That’s good for a $32 discount from the going rate, matches the lowest price in 2019 and is the best we’ve seen over six months. The standout feature here is built-in noise cancelling as well as Sony’s Ambient sound mode, which blends your music with environmental sounds to keep you aware of your surroundings. Plus with a true wireless design, as well as IPX4 sweat and splash-resistance, these headphones great options for bringing on runs or to the gym. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 565 customers.

For a more budget-conscious pair of workout earbuds, bring Anker’s highly-rated Soundcore Spirit Sport on your next run for just $23 with the on-page coupon. Sure you’ll lose out on the true wireless form-factor and noise cancellation, but IPX7 water-resistance and eight hours of battery life make the cut instead.

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Earbuds features:

Listen to your favorite playlists with these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones. They’re equipped with the Google Assistant for instant help with a range of tasks, and their silicon support fittings keep the headphones in place while you’re active. Use these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones’ Ambient Sound Mode when you need to stay aware of your environment.

