Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM is a perfect summer companion at $50 (Reg. $70)

- Jun. 13th 2019 3:44 pm ET

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker in Subzero Blue for $49.99 shipped. Originally $100, it’s selling for around $70 at Best Buy these days. This is $15 less than our previous mention. UE’s WONDERBOOM is perfect for summer with its compact size and 10-hours of battery life. Bright colors and a 360-degree design make it an ideal companion during the warmer months. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save another 40% and go with Anker’s Soundcore Mini 2 Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. In fact, the on-page coupon will deliver even better savings. It offers many of the same features, and better battery life, which makes it all the more compelling.

UE WONDERBOOM features:

  • Super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big, clear, crisp 360-degree sound and big bass
  • 10 hours of musical happiness on a single battery charge
  • waterproof, floats and serenades you in the shower, pool or rain  (IPX7-rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter)
  • Wirelessly connect two UE WONDERBOOMS to party louder
  • Works with Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled smartphones, tablets and other devices

