HP’s 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 32GB/4GB sees 1-day deal to $349 (Reg. $500)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the HP 2-in-1 12.3-inch 1GHz/32GB/4GB Chromebook for $349 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but goes for around $500 these days. This it the best price we’ve tracked all-time in new condition by $50. Notable features include a 2-in-1 design with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, USB-C connectivity, 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. Ships with a stylus for next-level functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”.

HP 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

12.3″ diagonal 2K WLED-backlit touch screen (2400 x 1600)

Intel Core m3-7Y30 (1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

32GB eMMC | 4 GB LPDDR3-1600 SDRAM | 802.11ac WiFi (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.2

Wide Vision 5MP Front Camera | 13MP Rear Camera | 1 headphone/microphone combo; 2 USB 3.0 Type C

Chrome OS Operating System | Google Play Store Pre-installed

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!