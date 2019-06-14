Earn your wings with HUBSAN’s X4 Plus Quadcopter at $16 (33% off)

As part of its DealZone, B&H offers the HUBSAN X4 Plus H107P Quadcopter for $15.99 shipped. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new all-time low. This drone features up to 11 minutes of flight time on a single charge and utilizes a six-axis gimbal system for smoother flights. If you’ve been wanting to step up from being a novice pilot, this is a great option for learning the ins and outs of drone flying. And plus, if you do end up crashing it, this quadcopter is pretty affordable to start with. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

At the $16 price point, you won’t find many quadcopters at Amazon anywhere close to today’s HUBSAN deal. If you’re looking for a nice way to use your savings, this crash pack bundle includes an extra battery and extra rotors and more.

HUBSAN X4 Plus H107P Quadcopter features:

Get a taste for flying with the X4 Plus H107P Quadcopter from Hubsan. This compact multi-rotor comes ready-to-fly with a 2.4 GHz, 4-channel transmitter (radio controller) with up to 330′ range, a flight battery, and a USB battery charging cable included. The battery lasts up to 11 minutes on a full charge, and recharging is estimated to take around 60 minutes, depending on the power source.

