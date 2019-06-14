Motorola’s Prime Exclusive Moto X4 drops to new Amazon low at $120 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Motorola’s more recent handsets, the Moto X4 comes packed with notable features like hands-free access to Alexa, a 5.2-inch touchscreen and more. Plus, if the included storage isn’t enough for you, the Android phone boasts up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage. Today’s discounted Moto X4 version comes pre-installed with Amazon apps and more for Prime members’ use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 290 shoppers.

Motorola’s Moto X4 was also just selected as one of the best affordable Android phones you can buy in January. You also won’t want to miss out on our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

A great way to put your savings to work is by taking advantage of the Moto X4’s expandable storage and picking up a 64GB SanDisk card for $16.50 at Amazon.

Motorola Moto X4 features:

Tap into essential Android features on this Moto X4 Android One, pairing high-quality hardware with a top-class Google experience, a refreshingly simple user interface and built-in security. Enjoy the benefits of all-day battery life, ultrafast charging and a feature-packed dual rear-facing camera.

