Logitech’s K750 Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard sees rare deal at $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 with Best Buy still charging as much. This is the second best price we’ve seen in 2019. With built-in solar panels, you won’t have to worry about charging your keyboard. It’s also made for Macs, so you’ll have access to all of the shortcut keys you would expect. Rated 3.6/5 stars by 3,850 Amazon reviewers.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard features:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace

Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing. System Requirements – Mac OS X 10.5 or later,USB port,Light source from sunlight and/or indoor lighting

Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver: Stays in your laptop and connects additional compatible wireless devices. Not Bluetooth compatible.

