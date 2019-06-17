Add seven powered USB ports to your Mac with AmazonBasics’ $21 Hub (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Seven-Port Hub with Power Adapter for $20.82 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock in no-charge delivery. Normally selling for $26, that’s good for a 20% discount and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. For comparison, today’s offer is also the second-best discount we’ve seen all-time. Adding this hub to your computer brings seven USB 3.1 ports into the mix. It’s a great option for powering up devices on your desk with a 36W output, as well as adding additional wired peripherals to your Mac and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers. More details below.

Those with MacBook solely equipped with USB-C ports can instead pick up the AmazonBasics USB-C 4-Port USB-A Hub at $15.50. It’ll work right out of the box with your Mac, but you’ll be ditching three of the ports and the increased power delivery of today’s discounted option.

The AmazonBasics deals don’t stop there, as we’re seeing a variety of home goods on sale from $6: light bulbs, cables, more (Extra 15% off).

AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Seven-Port Hub features:

Turn a computer’s single USB-A port into seven with this AmazonBasics USB-A 3.1 7-Port Hub with Power Adapter. Ideal for charging and syncing smartphones and tablets, the handy accessory makes it easy to transfer data between an existing computer and up to seven external devices using a single USB cable. Available in Black or Silver, the AmazonBasics USB-A 3.1 7-port hub makes a useful and efficient addition to any busy workspace or home charging station. The seven-port hub features six USB 3.1 ports that offer data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps, plus one additional fast-charging port (up to 2.4 amps with BC 1.2 compliant devices) that can also be used to transfer data.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!