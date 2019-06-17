Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Animus, Photo Scanner Plus, more

- Jun. 17th 2019 10:03 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Animus – Stand Alone, Monoposto, Live Focus, DEEMO, Photo Scanner Plus and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Monoposto: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 8player Pro: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Infamous Machine: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: TennisPoint: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $3 (Reg. $7)

