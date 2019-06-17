Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 $2, Dark Souls Remastered $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Rushourwholesaler via eBay Daily Deals is offering Titanfall 2 with the bonus Nitro Scorch Pack for $4.99, but code PROMO3 will drop it down to just $1.99 shipped. This one goes for $8 right now at Amazon and at just $2, it is more than likely worth a shot. And most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Division 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Days Gone, Sekiro and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Dark Souls: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary $22.50 (Reg. $50) | Newegg
- Minecraft Story Mode Complete $4 (Reg. $15+) | CDKeys
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Using code PROMO3 at checkout
- Or $35 at Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $26.40 (Reg. $60+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
