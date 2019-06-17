Today’s Best Game Deals: Titanfall 2 $2, Dark Souls Remastered $25, more

- Jun. 17th 2019 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Rushourwholesaler via eBay Daily Deals is offering Titanfall 2 with the bonus Nitro Scorch Pack for $4.99, but code PROMO3 will drop it down to just $1.99 shipped. This one goes for $8 right now at Amazon and at just $2, it is more than likely worth a shot. And most of the best E3 2019 game deals are still live down below including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Division 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, God of War, Days Gone, Sekiro and many more. 

