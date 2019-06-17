One of the best times of the year to start running is summer. The weather is warm and the air conditioning for cooling off is wonderful. For the season, top brands have launched its running shoes and the styles are top notch. Whether you’re looking for comfort, support or breathability, there is a pair of running shoe on this guide for you. Head below to find our top picks for men with ranging prices from expensive to budget-friendly.

Nike

A new and quickly sold out style from Nike is the ZoomX VaporFly Next% Running Shoes. Designed for marathon training, the ZoomX shoes are very stylish and functional. This shoe is unique because it’s been designed with feedback from Nike’s stable of world-class marathoners. The Next% has 15 percent more ZoomX foam to give you a springy step and its “Vaporweave” is flexible for a natural stride. Dick’s Sporting Goods has it available in an array of sizes for $250.

Another great option from Nike, that’s half of the cost, is the Epic Phantom React Flyknit Running Shoes. This style is priced at $150 and its slip-on design makes getting out the door a breeze. Best of all, it features reflective designs to keep you visible on morning or late night runs.

Pick up the pace with a good price from Nordstrom Rack. You can score the Nike Quest Running Shoes for just $55. Stay cool throughout the day with its breathable mesh material and its grip sole adds traction, no matter the terrain.

Brooks Running Shoes

My personal favorite pair of running shoes are from Brooks. The new styles for 2019 are very cool too. One of our favorite options is the Brooks Glycerin 17 Running Shoes that’s priced at $150. You can choose from four really fun color options and this style is already rated 4.8/5 stars from Brooks customers. What I love most about Brooks is its supportive structure and breathable fabrics. Be sure to check out the YouTube video below for even more details about these shoes.

Saucony

Looking for a supportive running shoes? Saucony’s Liberty ISO is a great choice and it was a 2018 Best Runners Debut winner. Having a heavy running shoe will drag you down, that’s why the Saucony Liberty was made with lightweight material to keep you quick on your feet. This is great for quick movements, such as springs, or interval training. Better yet, this style is currently on sale for $120.

APL

Finally, APL is a newer brand that has really fashionable and supportive designs for your summertime runs. The men’s TechLoon Bliss Heather Slip-On Sneakers are a great option and they’re priced at $99 at Lululemon. Not only are these shoes great for workouts but they also look great paired with jeans or shorts during casual events. Better yet, in case you get the shoes dirty, they’re machine washable for convenience.

Which pair of running shoes did you find most interesting? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Nike x Stranger Things Collection that just released for season 3.

