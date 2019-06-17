Elago’s new $8 A2 AirPods silicone case is made for wireless charging

Elago’s A2 Silicone AirPods 2 Silicone Case in Black is down to $7.99 Prime shipped over at Amazon. As a comparison, this model sells for upwards of $15 depending on the color and design direct from Elago. The A2 case offers support for wireless charging with a designated cutout to relay if your device is being powered up. It’s great way to keep the bundled AirPods case safe and scratch-free for minimal investment. Rated 4+ stars. More below.

Opt for the Hang Case version at $1 more than today’s featured deal. This model adds a nifty carbiner to keep your AirPods case intact while on-the-go. Great if you carry a backpack or the like regularly.

elago A2 Silicone Case features:

NOT A HOLE, BUT A THIN WALL: With this case, you see the LED light through a very thin silicone wall that is 0.3mm thin. We chose the idea of a thin wall for the LED to prevent dust and liquid from entering the case. This thin wall is a smooth, see-through wall. The wall is twice as large as the LED indicator size, so you don’t have any hassle in aligning the case with the LED Light.

LED VISIBLE FROM EVERY SIDE: Around the LED indicator, the circle is grooved around the edges. This is for users to check the LED indicator from every angle. Thanks to this large circle, you don’t have to move to see if the LED is on.

ANTI-SLIP COATING: There’s a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Please push down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly.

