Sony’s XM3 Bluetooth headphones offer noise cancellation for $253 (Reg. $348)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Sony Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $253.30 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Normally $348, and still fetching as much at Amazon, they go for $255 in refurbished condition there and this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I love my XM3’s, and enjoy using them when flying or on long car rides. They’re super comfortable, sound great, and best of all, block out distracting noise. Noise canceling headphones are also great for longer workdays from the coffee shop as they can keep you focused on what’s in front of you instead of what’s going on around you. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

You could always opt for the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at just $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though Sony’s XM3’s will offer better noise cancellation and higher sound quality, you’ll save quite a bit of cash and still get a great experience.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

