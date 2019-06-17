TP-Link Google Assistant and Alexa smart home sale from $28, today only

- Jun. 17th 2019 7:45 am ET

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link KL120 Kasa Tunable Smart LED Light Bulbs for $27.99 shipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for $60 with a single bulb going for $25 at Best Buy. Upgrade to a pair of TP-Link light bulbs and enjoy all of the benefits of LED along with smart home compatibility. These models sport a 2700-5000K temperature, customized scheduling, and 25,000 hour lifespan. Best of all? TP-Link Kasa bulbs do not require an extra hub plus work with existing Wi-Fi setups and feature stellar ratings across the board. More deals below.

B&H also has a three-pack of TP-Link smart switches for $54.99 shipped. This is combined bundle of HS200 and HS210 switches, which each individually retail for over $25 depending on the model. If you’re looking to dive into smart home life, and want to save some energy along the way, these light switches are perfect. You’ll be able to count on all the usual Alexa and Google Assistant features plus utilize automatic scheduling to help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TP-Link KL120 Light Bulbs feature:

  • 10W for 800 Lumen Brightness
  • Dimmable
  • 25,000 Hour Lifespan
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • 2700-5000K Color Temperature
  • Customized Scheduling and Scenes
  • Kasa App for iOS and Android
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Works with Microsoft Cortana
  • No Hub Required

