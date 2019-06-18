Amazon unveils the Best Books of 2019 (so far…)

As it does this time each year, Amazon has announced its most popular books of the first six months. While the final list will be revealed at the end of the year, this is a great chance to see what has been popular thus far. The Best Books of 2019 delivers the 10 most popular reads as selected by Amazon customers. Whether you’re a bookworm, looking for a new read, or in need of a gift, this is a great way to get started. Head below for more including a complete look at the Best Books of 2019 countdown.

Amazon announces the Best Books of 2019 (so far…)

Each year around this time, Amazon makes note of the most popular books with its customers so far. That annual list, which you can find right here as well as below, offers a glimpse into the hottest trends across every genre, including literary fiction, mystery and thriller, biography, children’s, and young adult.

“We love selecting the Best Book of the Year So Far,” said Sarah Gelman, Editorial Director, Amazon Books. “We’ve read so many great books this year – a heart-wrenching memoir of loss, an intoxicating novel of a ’70s rock band, a psychological thriller worthy of Agatha Christie comparisons, and so much more. But one book stood out for us, Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls. It has so many elements that make reading fun – the sparkle of youth, indiscretions, sassy characters, and freedom in a city that doesn’t sleep – perfect summer reading in our book.”

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert was this year’s top pick so far, she elaborates further on this honor:

“What a delight and a joy, to have earned this great accolade! It’s my understanding that they see a lot of books at Amazon, so this is a particularly delicious honor. Thank you for loving City of Girls, and for bringing it to the world’s attention. I’m truly grateful and thrilled.”

Without further ado, here are the Best Books of 2019 to date:

City of Girls: A Novel by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead Books) The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books) Once More We Saw Stars: A Memoir by Jayson Greene (Knopf) Mrs. Everything: A Novel by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books) The Night Tiger: A Novel by Yangsze Choo (Flatiron Books) Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books) Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane (W.W. Norton & Company) The Unwinding of the Miracle by Julie Yip-Williams (Random House) Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir by Ruth Reichl (Random House) Cari Mora: A Novel by Thomas Harris (Grand Central Publishing)

You can see even more Best Books of 2019 on this official landing page over at Amazon. In addition to the titles mentioned above, Amazon will continue to fill out this guide through 2019 until it announces all of the winners at the end of this year.

Source: Amazon

