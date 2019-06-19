Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $8: Power banks, USB-C cables, Qi chargers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 42% off its charging accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. All of the products in today’s sale carry a 4+ star rating. Starting from just over $8, you’ll find solid deals on everything from USB-C cables and car chargers to power banks and Qi-compatible stands. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Anker Sale:

Speaking of Anker, we will still have its sleek Nebula Mars Lite Projector at a new low of $215 (Reg. $300). And be sure to check out our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more charging solutions, phone stands, cables and more.

Anker PowerPort Charging 5W Pad and Stand:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Charge Forward: Using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset, PowerPort Wireless charges any Qi-compatible device in 10% less time than other 5W wireless chargers.

Better Than One: Place and charge with the pad at home, or get more options at your work desk with horizontal and vertical stand charging modes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!