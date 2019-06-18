Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (20% off), more

Monoprice is currently taking up to 20% off a wide selection of its in-house Qi Wireless Charging Pads and other accessories with deals starting at under $6. Shipping varies across the board, though most items are eligible for no-cost delivery. One standout for us is on the Monoprice 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand at $12.79 shipped. Normally selling for $16, that saves you 20% and brings the price down to one of the best all-time offers. With two built-in coils, you’ll be able to charge your phone in vertical or horizontal orientations. The stand design also makes it easy to check out notifications and more while your device charges at a desk or on a nightstand. Over 210 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Wirelessly charge your smartphone using the Monoprice Fast Wireless Charging Stand! Simply connect the wireless charger to a power source, place your phone on it, and your phone will automatically begin to charge. The two coils give you a large charging area, allowing you to charge vertically or horizontally. So say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables! Charge your phone with thin phone cases up to a maximum distance of 6mm.

The Fast Charging Mode wirelessly delivers up to 10 watts of power to fast charge-capable devices. The cutting edge wireless inductive technology simplifies charging. Just place your phone on the charging pad and it will automatically begin charging. The 2 coil design provides a large, high efficiency charging surface, allowing for both vertical or horizontal charging.