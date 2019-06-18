Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (20% off), more

Monoprice is currently taking up to 20% off a wide selection of its in-house Qi Wireless Charging Pads and other accessories with deals starting at under $6. Shipping varies across the board, though most items are eligible for no-cost delivery. One standout for us is on the Monoprice 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand at $12.79 shipped. Normally selling for $16, that saves you 20% and brings the price down to one of the best all-time offers. With two built-in coils, you’ll be able to charge your phone in vertical or horizontal orientations. The stand design also makes it easy to check out notifications and more while your device charges at a desk or on a nightstand. Over 210 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Shop the rest of the deals right here.
More smartphone accessories:
- UGREEN 3-Ft.MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREEN35
- Insignia 5W Qi Charging Pad $10 (Reg. $15) | Best Buy
- Choetech USB-C to USB-A Charging Cord 6-Pack: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code Y5MDXHKO
- VicTsing Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter w/ 2 USB ports: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code FEI8U5T3
- Echo Plus offers a built-in ZigBee hub, grab the 1st gen. for $60 (Refurb)
- Choetech Qi Car Mount: $22 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- w/ code KHMT7AUD
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Aukey Metal Bluetooth Speaker: $26 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code CZS5D8RG
- CHOETECH 5W Qi Charging Pad: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code K7EHZAYH
- Aukey Car Bluetooth Receiver: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 52PZ7E8W
- Ainope Magnetic Car Air Vent Phone Mount: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code TCQYQC7G
- Aukey Wide Angle Lens Kit: $19 (Reg. $63) | Amazon
- w/ code ATAPHQWM
- Aukey Braided Nylon Micro USB Cables: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code 9EEGOVPF
Wirelessly charge your smartphone using the Monoprice Fast Wireless Charging Stand! Simply connect the wireless charger to a power source, place your phone on it, and your phone will automatically begin to charge. The two coils give you a large charging area, allowing you to charge vertically or horizontally. So say goodbye to tangled wires and lost charging cables! Charge your phone with thin phone cases up to a maximum distance of 6mm.
The Fast Charging Mode wirelessly delivers up to 10 watts of power to fast charge-capable devices. The cutting edge wireless inductive technology simplifies charging. Just place your phone on the charging pad and it will automatically begin charging. The 2 coil design provides a large, high efficiency charging surface, allowing for both vertical or horizontal charging.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!