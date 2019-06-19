Apple Watch Series 4 LTE with Sport Loop Band sees $80 discount, now $449

- Jun. 19th 2019 3:08 pm ET

ABT, an Apple authorized retailer, offers Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular with Seashell Sport Loop for $449 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $80 off, $30 better than Amazon, and the best price we’ve seen on this combo. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

