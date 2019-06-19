Apple Watch Series 4 LTE with Sport Loop Band sees $80 discount, now $449

ABT, an Apple authorized retailer, offers Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular with Seashell Sport Loop for $449 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $80 off, $30 better than Amazon, and the best price we’ve seen on this combo. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

