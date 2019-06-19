Beat the average price and score hundreds of music production tools ($530+ value)

With a MIDI keyboard and the right software, anyone can make a smash hit nowadays. The Synth & Sound Pack Bundle helps you create something unique, with hundreds of great DAW presets. Better still, you can currently beat the average price for the bundle (Orig. $534) at 9to5Toys Specials.

All the big names of music production work with a range of tools to create something special. Whether you love drum and bass or West Coast beats, this bundle gives you a huge array of sounds to play with.

The line-up includes the Strum Session Synth Pack, which lets you play acoustic and electric guitar on your keyboard. You also get the Kinetix Sound Pack — created by renowned sound designer Martin Walker — which offers over 128 presets.

Other packs provide analog synths, spacey sound effects, ethereal textures, and fun effects. The presets work with most DAWs, including Logic Pro, Ableton, Pro Tools, FL Studio, and Garageband. Aside from music production, you can use these presets for creating movie and game soundtracks.

To get the Synth & Sound Pack Bundle, simply name your price on four of the packs. Beat the average price to get the full line-up of 14 packs, worth $534.

