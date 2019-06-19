It’s been over nine months since Kano, one of the leaders in the STEAM field, unveiled their latest coding kit. Today that changes, as the company has just announced its newest release. In partnership with Microsoft, Kano’s new PC Coding Kit packs several notable new improvements. Windows 10 support, enhanced specs and more make for the most in-depth programing experience yet. Head below for all of the details.

Kano and Microsoft team up for latest PC Coding Kit

Kano has been building up to the release of a full-fledged PC for some time now, it just took Microsoft stepping into the equation to make it happen. The Computer Kit and its touchscreen sibling brought a Raspberry Pi-centered experience that definitely delivered on the coding side of things. Now the brand is utilizing a desktop class operating system to take the next step forward.

The Microsoft partnership brings with it more than just the company’s OS and software. For the new Kano PC, design has clearly improved, as the coding kit’s form-factor looks like a cross between past Computer Kits and Microsoft’s Surface laptops. That same design change also carries over into functionality, as the main touchscreen computer snaps onto a new folding keyboard and trackpad cover.

Though the form-factor has changed, Kano’s PC is still true to the company’s original products. You’ll still build the portable computer “from scratch” before diving into coding tutorials. Which components are include in the kit have been rethought as well. Rather than the modular Raspberry Pi, it features an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44 GHz processor that’s built right into the touchscreen.

Kano and Microsoft have also stepped up many of the PC’s other aspects as well; included is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and an HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor.

Plus not only will you get Kano’s usual suite of coding software, but the inclusion of Windows 10 S brings even more. Naturally, you’ll be able to use Office apps like Word, Excel and Powerpoint. Those enter alongside some new additions from Microsoft which bolster the Kano PC’s programming focus.

Dive into Kano’s latest coding kit later this fall

Microsoft and Kano’s new PC collaboration is now available for pre-order. It’ll set you back $299.99, which is a bit steeper than the retail prices of previous coding kits. Right now an official release date is set for October 21st. In addition to being available from Kano, Microsoft will also be selling the PC Coding Kit as well.

9to5Toy’s Take:

I’m a big fan of Kano’s previous releases, and the new Microsoft-affiliated PC seems to pack the usual charm. This kit looks to have a new level of polish compared to past products as well. So even if this is the company’s most expensive release so far, Kano certainly seems to back it up with features to match.

