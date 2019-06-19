The Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch + Remote is $25 for today only (50% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch (RF-G1185) for $24.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $50, that’s 50% off the Best Buy-exclusive HDMI switcher, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This mini box allows to connect up to 4 sources to your TV and then switch between them with the included remote. It’s a must have for more complex home theater setups. It passes 5.1 and 7.1 audio as well as 1080p/3D video. Rated 4+ stars from more than 5,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This switcher doesn’t include any HDMI cables, but the AmazonBasics options are a great place to start. Ranging from 3 to 25-feet, they’ll have all your HDMI needs covered from just $7 Prime shipped. Speaking of HDTVs, Best Buy’s 24 hour flash sale is offering hundreds of dollars off select models right now. And we have Sharp’s 50-inch UHDTV at just $250 shipped today ($100 off).

Rocketfish 4-Port HDMI Switch:

Compatible with most HDMI source components Including Blu-ray Disc players, DVD players, digital cable and satellite boxes, gaming consoles and digital media players. Connects up to 4 HDMI source components to a single HDMI input Switches between HDMI ports automatically or with included remote. Supports 1080p and 3D video For impressive picture quality.

