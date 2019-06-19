Roku and 4K HDR support headline Sharp’s 50-inch UHDTV at $250 ($100 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Sharp 50-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV with built-in Roku TV for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $380, it’s more recently been selling for $350 or so. That’s still good for a $100 discount and brings the price down to match its 2019 low. For comparison, we saw it for $225 during one of last year’s Black Friday sales. This HDTV comes equipped with three HDMI inputs as well as a 50-inch 4K HDR panel. Roku capabilities round out its notable specs, giving you the ability to watch everything from Netflix and Hulu to HBO and more. This is a notable option for bringing home the theater experience without emptying your wallet thanks to the inclusion of the more premium display. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Those who will be looking to affix their new home theater display to the wall will definitely want to consider picking up this highly-rated adjustable mount for $27 at Amazon. It has over 26,000 customers vouching for it, making this a notable way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

And don’t forget to swing by Best Buy’s 24-hour Flash Sale, which has some additional options for your setup. One of the standouts is on the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $400, but you’ll find others as well.

Sharp 50-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Watch your favorite films or shows in comfort with this Sharp 4K TV. High resolutions produce images that are four times more detailed than Full HD, resulting in videos have plenty of impact and have lots of contrast and bright colors. The 60Hz screen refresh rate keeps your eyes comfortable thanks to smooth transitions on this Sharp 4K TV.

