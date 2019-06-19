Save 20% on TP-Link’s new Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender at $40, more

Amazon offers the TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Newegg for the same price. Normally selling for $50 at B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and subsequently, a new all-time low. Featuring dual-band coverage, you’re looking at up to 1,200Mbps connection speeds. TP-Link’s latest stands out from other range extender on the market thanks to its mesh Wi-Fi capabilities. Pairing this with a TP-Link model specifically brings the company’s OneMesh technology into the mix, which turns a standard router into a mesh-capable one. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If the mesh features are overkill for your setup, then opting for a more budget-friendly alternative is a smart move. Consider TP-Link’s RE220 Range Extender at $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll still enjoy 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but at the expense of some of the RE300’s more premium features.

Other deals include:

And speaking of TP-Link networking gear, the company’s Smart 802.11ac Router kit drops to $90 ($180 value), plus even more is on sale from $50.

TP-Link RE300 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Boost the range of your supported wireless router with the RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extenderfrom TP-Link. This dual-range extender plugs into any AC wall outlet and boosts the range of an existing Wi-Fi router by piggybacking onto its signal. The extender can create a unified OneMesh network if it’s connected to a OneMesh-enabled router. A signal indicator lets you know if the extender is in range of your router, while Wi-Fi Protected Setup support lets you connect the extender to a WPS-equipped router by pressing a button. You can set up and manage your network using the downloadable TP-Link Tether app for iOS and Android.

