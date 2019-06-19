Expand your smart home with two TP-Link Plugs for $22 (Reg. $30)

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $21.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges around $30 for this bundle, with the previous all-time low there for a single plug being $16. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re just starting out, or expanding your smart home for the first time, this is a nice bundle to consider picking up. Ideal for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Prefer HomeKit? You can grab a single plug for roughly the same price from iHome. You’ll miss out on the value aspect of today’s featured two-pack deal, but this is still a great way to pick up a smart plug at an affordable price. It also has a sleek design which will only take up one outlet a time when in-use.
TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features:
- Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control
- Monitor energy usage of any device plugged into the HS110 right from your phone
- Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)
- Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away
- Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network
