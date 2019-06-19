Expand your smart home with two TP-Link Plugs for $22 (Reg. $30)

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $21.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges around $30 for this bundle, with the previous all-time low there for a single plug being $16. This is a match of our previous mention. If you’re just starting out, or expanding your smart home for the first time, this is a nice bundle to consider picking up. Ideal for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer HomeKit? You can grab a single plug for roughly the same price from iHome. You’ll miss out on the value aspect of today’s featured two-pack deal, but this is still a great way to pick up a smart plug at an affordable price. It also has a sleek design which will only take up one outlet a time when in-use.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug Features:

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Monitor energy usage of any device plugged into the HS110 right from your phone

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)

Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away

Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network

