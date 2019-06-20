Amazon clears out Kindle Oasis E-reader inventory with $50 discount

- Jun. 20th 2019 7:03 am ET

$200
Following yesterday’s new Kindle Oasis announcement, the previous generation is now being discounted by $50 with prices starting at $199.99 shipped for the 8GB model. The larger 32GB rendition is getting the same treatment with a deal price of $249.99. This is just the second discount we’ve seen at Amazon and a match of the all-time low price there. Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s ultimate E-reader experience thanks to a high resolution 7-inch and 300ppi display, which “reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on eBooks. Jump over to the Kindle storefront where you’ll find rotating deals on every genre starting at $1. Don’t miss this month’s First Reads promotion, which delivers free titles for Prime members as well.

Kindle Oasis features:

  • Our largest, highest resolution display— 7” and 300 ppi, reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight.
  • The first waterproof (IPX8) Kindle so you are free to read in even more places.
  • Now with Audible, listen to the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Pair with Bluetooth to take the story with you anytime, anywhere.
  • Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons and adaptive front light so you can read even more comfortably for hours.
  • Keep reading—a single charge lasts weeks, not hours.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, newspapers, and audiobooks.
  • Instant access to new releases and bestsellers, or over a million titles at $2.99 or less. Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles.

