It’s hardware refresh season at Amazon, as today we’re getting our first look at the new Kindle Oasis E-reader. This comes on the heels of last month’s Fire 7 tablet announcement and our first glimpse at the new Kids Echo Dot. Amazon’s latest Kindle sports a familiar design, but the top-tier E-ink reader offers one particularly notable feature: a color-adjustable display for nighttime use. The new Kindle Oasis cashes in on a trend that we’ve seen from Apple’s True Tone-enabled iPads, making it easier to enjoy content at night when those blue lights commonly found on displays can be particularly damaging. Head below for more on the latest from Amazon.

New Kindle Oasis E-reader: Copying Apple’s True Tone Display

The issues and concerns surrounding is well-documented, and there are plenty of products out there to help combat the issues brought forth by technology in 2019. The new Kindle Oasis addresses this by integrating its own version of Apple’s True Tone display, changing hues from the traditional white or blue light, to a mute yellow color which is said to be easier on the eyes. Much like Apple’s Night Shift mode, users can set a schedule to automatically revert to the yellow hue at certain hours of the day.

Amazon envisions its new Kindle Oasis as a companion for all of your adventures, taking its wide range of eBook content wherever you go.

“Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this, whether you’re reading poolside on vacation or in the comfort of your bed,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon.

Specs, availability and more

Headlining the list of notable specs is your choice of 8 or 32GB worth of storage. The 7-inch display features a flush-front and 300ppi resolutions. Amazon wisely made its latest release waterproof with IPX8 specifications, making it an ideal companion for days at the beach or in the bathtub. Here’s a complete look at everything packed into the new Kindle Oasis:

Our best 7″, 300ppi flush-front Paperwhite display.

Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool.

Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons.

Reads like real paper with the latest e-ink technology for fast page turns.

Instant access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks.

Works with Audible – pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to switch seamlessly between reading and listening.

The new Kindle Oasis E-reader is available for pre-order today at $249.99 with 8GB of storage. Jump up to 32GB at $279.99. Amazon will begin shipping orders next week on June 24th.

