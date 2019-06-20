MyProtein now offering 6.6-lbs. of Impact Whey for $32 shipped (Reg. $60+)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey for just $32.01 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code IWP32 at checkout. Regularly around $28 each, this is as much as $55 in savings and a perfect opportunity to stock up. Not only does it appear as though just about all of them are eligible, you can mix and match flavors among the 2.2-lb. packages. Each serving contains 18 grams of protein with only 1 gram of fat and sugar. Head below for more details.

The Blender Bottles from around $7 Prime shipped are one of the best and most affordable ways to shake up a smoothie, on the go or not. Although we do have the larger Pro-series BlenderBottle at just $9 for today only (Reg. up to $15). While not quite as good an overall value as today’s featured deal, we also have the Gatorade Whey Powder with a larger 20g of protein per serving for $13 at Amazon (21-ounce, Reg. $17+).

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

