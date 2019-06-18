Gatorade Whey Powder w/ 20g of protein a serving for $13 (21-ounce, Reg. $17+)

Amazon is offering the 21-ounce pack of Gatorade Whey Protein Powder in Chocolate Caramel for $13.01. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem to lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, is regularly as much as $17 or $24 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. It has 20 grams of whey protein per serving and a series of essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

If you need to shake up a smoothie on-the-go, consider a BlenderBottle from just $7 Prime shipped. But if you would prefer to go with a plant-based solution, you can grab nearly double the protein powder for almost the same price with the Orgain Organic Protein Powder.

Gatorade Whey Protein Powder:

20g of high quality whey protein powder, including casein

Essential amino acids that your body can’t make on its own

Helps rebuild muscle

4-6g of carbohydrates (varies by flavor), allowing for flexibility to meet the needs of the individual athlete

Protein powders available in chocolate, vanilla, cookies & crème and chocolate caramel

20 grams of protein per serving, based on sports science research

