With the new Toy Story 4 movie hitting theaters this weekend, Pottery Barn kids has a new collection for its debut. To create more hype for the movie the entire collection features Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear’s epic return. Pottery Barn Kids has an adorable new line that your little ones will be drooling over. Whether it’s switching out their old bedding or grabbing a new monogrammed lunch pal, they will love this collection. Plus, this entire collection is gender neutral and can be used by both girls or boys. Head below to find our top picks from the Toy Story x Pottery Barn Kids collection.

Toy Story Bedding

If your child loves Toy Story, then the bedding in this new line is a must-have. Whether you’re looking for a quilt for summer or a duvet cover, you’ll find both in this collection. Plus, it features prices starting at just $19. Better yet, you are really getting two in one if you purchase the quilt or shams because, they can reverse to a striped pattern too.

You can’t complete the best without the Toy Story Sheet Set. The sheets feature all of the characters and you can even personalize it. It’s also made of organic material that has no chemicals and meets strict social responsibility standards.

Summer Accessories

Before you head to the beach or pool this summer, be sure to take the Toy Story x Pottery Barn Kids Lunch Box. These easy lunch pals are perfect for on the go and it can be monogrammed to easily know which box belongs to who. There is a classic or cold option, that features a thermal interior, and they start at just $27.

Also, be sure to pair it with the matching Toy Story backpack to place all of your gear when leaving the house. It also is available in three sizes for your youngest to oldest child. Best of all, the largest backpack even contains wheels to easily roll it along. Prices for the bags range from $27 to $60.

Beach Essentials

Finally, now that’s summertime, be sure to load your home with beach or pool essentials that the kids will love. One of our favorite items from this new line is the Toy Story Beach Wrap. This towel not only keeps your kids dry but it also has a hood when they’re cold. Even better, it’s priced at just $17.

Ensure that your kids are hydrated this summer too with the help of the Mackenzie Water Bottle. This bottle has a stainless steel interior to keep their water cold all day and it has a push-button pop-up lid which is easy to open. Plus, it has a lock to prevent spills and leaks. The bottles can also be personalized and features all of the fun characters throughout.

Which item from the new Toy Story x Pottery Barn collection was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Nordstrom x Maisonette line that has adorable summer clothes for your little ones.

