Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low w/ $175 off, other models $220 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB for $824 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a $175 savings off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Need cellular connectivity or a larger capacity? You can take upwards of $220 off various models, which is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro offers a refreshed edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with new features like Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color. Other notable features include an A12X Bionic chip which powers Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, plus four speaker audio.

iPad Pro supports the second generation Apple Pencil 2. This is a great way to put your savings from today’s deal to work and take your content creation experience to the next level. Apple Pencil 2 delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple iPad Pro features:

12. 9-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

IOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

